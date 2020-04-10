Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/6/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Tom Holle member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson. The meeting is being streamed live on the Marshall County Clerk and Election Office Facebook page.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board. She gave the Board an update on Health Department finances to date. She reported that Health Department doors are locked but are taking appointments for immunizations and lab draws. They are limiting to one patron at a time. She stated that Marshall County does not have any positive cases of the COVID-19 yet. They just received 8 negative test results back, these tests were all performed on March 23rd. The hospital has sent in 17 tests to the State lab and 16 tests to private labs. State of Kansas numbers as of April 5, 2020 are 747 positives, 183 hospitalizations, 22 deaths and 7,476 negatives. KDHE is predicting well over 1,000 positive cases and the peak will be the week of April 24th.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Commissioner Bramhall reported he met with former Commissioner Charlie Loiseau at the bridge on Navajo Road just East of Hwy 99. There is erosion close to the East abutment. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said he had been out to look at the bridge and they would keep an eye on it.

Tom Holle moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For 2nd & 3rd pymt overlay on Landfill Rd

$232,880.39-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109053

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For 500 Delineators 6×12(Y)

$1,915.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109052

Commissioner Kickhaefer asked Public Works Administrator Mike Craig if anything had been done on the Waterville bridge yet to smooth out the ends. Mr. Craig said they need to get the equipment down there and would like to use cold mix to repair this. He might check with Hall Bros to see what the cost would be for them to do this. They have the equipment and could knock this out quickly.

Pubic Works Administrator Mike Craig said weather has been good so making good progress on the Cleveland township bridges. Also, continuing to haul rock and blade roads.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported there is a 6 ton truss bridge located in Oketo Township on a dead end State Line Road East of 11th Road. There has been some interest of hauling rock across this bridge as someone might be putting a house there. Mr. Craig is unsure whether the house will be in Kansas or Nebraska.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that Goebel Construction completed the repair/rebuild on the hopper trailer at the Landfill.

Commissioner Holle asked if the County was going to host the free days at the Landfill this Spring like usual. The Board agreed that due to the current situation, the County will not host free dump days in April. This will be re-assessed throughout the year for a possible date later.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar phoned into the office at 9:38 a.m. for his regularly scheduled time. The recent tax sale timeline of 6 months will be up on April 8th, therefore, starting April 15th for 3 consecutive weeks, publication will be put in the newspapers soliciting sealed bids for the remaining properties. No redemption is available on these properties after the 8th of April and may be sold by sealed bid only.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. County Counselor Jason Brinegar remained on the line to discuss the recent Meals on Wheels delivery dog bite. This is the 2nd incident with this particular house and dog. The meals have been suspended at this time. The dog was placed under a 10 day quarantine because it was not current on vaccinations. Commissioner Holle felt that this is the 3rd strike and if the dog is present then they are not eligible to receive meals. If the dog is removed from the house, the meals can resume. County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane will work on revising the Meals on Wheels dog policy and will present to the Board next week.

The Board agreed that Meals on Wheels could resume to this house at this time unless they find out the dog is still present then all meals will be ceased.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane reported that transportation is down. She reported there was only one scheduled transport for today.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane reported the Harvester distribution will be on the 17th of April and this is age and income based. Agency Director Ashley Lyhane reported that she has not heard when the Disaster Health Distribution (DHD) will be available but is hoping the first part of May. DHD has no restrictions for distributions. She will keep the Board updated on the status of this distribution.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 03/30/20 meeting as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Jackson County Medical Examiner, Kansas City, MO

For Autopsy

$2,000.00-General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6204

AndaMeds, Atlanta, GA

For Vaccine

$33,400.26-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6161

Garrison Stowell, Vermillion, KS

For Set up of 9 desktops & 2 laptops (Health)

$1,804.52-General Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6222

GlaxoSmithKline

For Vaccines

$2,839.16-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6160

Eakes Office Solutions, Grand Island, NE

For Paper

$1,499.40-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6221

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney (March 2020)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6212

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Tom Holle to pay the following Home City Sewer wages out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Dustin Tormondson $184.70

Linda Weber $161.61

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Tom Holle to adjourn the meeting at 10:38 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

