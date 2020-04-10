State Pilot Program Offers Assistance to First Responders, Aims Reduce Spread

LINCOLN – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is rolling out a pilot program to assist the first responders such as health care workers, EMS, law enforcement and corrections officers deal with potential exposure to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The concern of these workers after finishing their shift is whether they could potentially expose loved ones to the virus unintentionally because of the daily requirements of the job.

This program will aid in reducing spread as these individuals will be afforded accommodations to quarantine at participating hotels in an effort to protect their families from exposure. Should a first responder begin showing signs of COVID-19 they will be able to self-isolate and receive appropriate care if needed. Accommodations are for those frontline employees who cannot quarantine at home or cohabitate with someone who is deemed high-risk.

Interested individuals may call (833) 220-0018 to request a room. This line will be staffed from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week. Messages left on the after-hours voicemail will be returned the following day. Turnaround time for a site placement will not be immediate, but will be within 24 hours. These sites are not open to the general public. Lancaster County workers must coordinate directly with their employer.

Upon arrival, individuals checking-in will be asked to present their employee ID to verify their registration.