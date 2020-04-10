CANCELLED: Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Newton woman

HARVEY COUNTY – The statewide silver alert for Doneva Arrowsmith of Newton has been canceled.

Doneva Arrowsmith, 74, was located southeast of Halstead. She was taken to the hospital for assessment. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Newton Police Department. Thanks for your help during this alert.

—–

HARVEY COUNTY – The Newton Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Newton woman.

The whereabouts of Doneva Arrowsmith, age 74, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Arrowsmith is a white female, approximately 5 ft. 1 in. tall, who weighs 160 lbs. She has grey hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses. Arrowsmith was last seen wearing a pink shirt, maroon jacket, blue leggings, white shoes, and carrying a brown purse.

She was last seen at the Walmart at 1701 S. Kansas in Newton, Kan. around 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. Arrowsmith was traveling in a gold 2004 Ford Ranger with Kansas license 481 BIB. She is an insulin dependent diabetic and has dementia.

If you see Arrowsmith or her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact Harvey County Dispatch at (316) 283-4190.