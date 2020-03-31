Classic Hits KQNK To Air “Royals Playback” Classic Royals Games

The Kansas City Royals announced today that on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m., the Royals Radio Network will begin offering “Royals Playback”, airing classic games starting with Game 5 of the 2015 World Series. All classic games can be heard locally on Classic Hits 106.7 KQNK.

The broadcasts will feature postseason contests from 2015 as well as regular season games from the last 10 years, will air on Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon) and feature the original broadcasts with an introduction from Steve Stewart.

Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of April:

Air Date/Time | Original Game Date | Game

April 2–7 p.m. | Nov. 1, 2015 | 2015 World Series Game 5 — Kansas City at NY Mets

April 4–6 p.m. | Oct. 12, 2015 | 2015 ALDS Game 4 — Kansas City at Houston

April 5 — Noon | Oct. 14, 2015 | 2015 ALDS Game 5 — Houston at Kansas City

April 7–7 p.m. | July 30, 2010 | Baltimore at Kansas City

April 9–7 p.m. | April 29, 2011 | Minnesota at Kansas City

April 11–6 p.m. | Oct. 16, 2015 | 2015 ALCS Game 1 — Toronto at Kansas City

April 12 — Noon | Oct. 20, 2015 | 2015 ALCS Game 4 — Kansas City at Toronto

April 14–7 p.m. | May 27, 2011 | Kansas City at Texas

April 16–7 p.m. |June 14, 2011 | Kansas City at Oakland

April 18–6 p.m. | Oct. 23, 2015 | 2015 ALCS Game 6 — Toronto at Kansas City

April 19 — Noon | Oct. 27, 2015 2015 | World Series Game 1 — NY Mets at Kansas City

April 21–7 p.m. | Aug. 3, 2011 | Baltimore at Kansas City

April 23–7 p.m. | Aug. 29, 2011 | Kansas City at Detroit

April 25–6 p.m. | Oct. 28, 2015 | 2015 World Series Game 2 — NY Mets at Kansas City

April 26 — Noon | Oct. 31, 2015 | 2015 World Series Game 4 — Kansas City at NY Mets

April 28–7 p.m. | Sept. 23, 2011 | Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

April 30–7 p.m. | July 2, 2012 | Kansas City at Toronto