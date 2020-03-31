Exposure and Symptom Information for Church Conference

TOPEKA – People who attended the Kansas East Jurisdiction’s 2020 Ministers and Workers Conference at the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ located at 2106 Quindaro Blvd, Kansas City, KS, 66104 from March 16-22, may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This event has been identified as a place of exposure for multiple people in Kansas who have since become ill and tested positive for COVID-19.

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other rarer symptoms that may develop include malaise, sore throat and diarrhea.

If you develop any of these symptoms, but are not ill enough to seek medical care, you must stay home for at least 7 days after symptom started or for 72 hours after fever is gone (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and with a significant improvement in symptoms, whichever is longer. If you develop these symptoms and need to seek medical care, call your healthcare provider beforehand to inform them that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and require medical attention.

If you attended this event and develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, please call your local health department as they will conduct a confidential investigation to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kansas, please visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus. For questions regarding isolation and quarantine for COVID-19, please contact your local health department or KDHE’s Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.