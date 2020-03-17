Mitchell County Declares Public Health Emergency For COVID-19

Mitchell County currently has no cases of COVID 19 but has decided to declare a COVID 19 Public Health Emergency Resolution. The emergency declaration gives Mitchell County the flexibility to manage operations in a rapidly changing environment and will make federal and state assistance available.

The county’s local emergency operations plan has also been activated, allowing for collaboration between public safety organizations, local health officials and other community stakeholders.

Public gatherings larger than 50 are prohibited under CDC guidelines and the executive order by Governor Kelly on 3-16-2020.

We are reminding the public that residents are still at low risk for infection with the new coronavirus disease. Because of the preventative measures we are taking we hope to keep this risk as low as possible

It is really important for us as a community to focus on prevention and reducing the threat of COVID-19 in our community. Regardless of age, everyone needs to practice good habits. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

For more log onto the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Below is a list of ways you can help prevent illness: