Cloud County Community College Halting Face-to-Face Courses

Cloud County Community College, working to assist local agencies in mitigating the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), continues to monitor the latest information in an effort to support the well-being of students, employees and the community. Effective Monday, March 23, Cloud County Community College will transition from face-to-face courses to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.

“The health of Cloud’s students, employees, visitors, and the community are of critical importance,” said Dr. Adrian Douglas, president of Cloud County. “We have students travel to campus from a wide geographical area, which exposes our campus and the community, and makes CCCC more vulnerable to the possible spread of infection.”

Beginning March 23, students must log into their Canvas account, the college’s learning management system, to continue their coursework for the remainder of the semester. Students are asked to regularly monitor their email accounts for communications from instructors. If any student has questions, or needs assistance, they can contact Amanda Strait, director of online services, at astrait@cloud.edu.

Students are allowed to stay in housing until March 29. They are encouraged to check out permanently for the semester during this timeframe with either Susan Dudley, coordinator of residence life, at sdudley@cloud.edu, or Caesar Wood, director of auxiliary services, at caesar.wood@cloud.edu. Students who are currently living in on-campus housing and who have no other place to live, will be allowed to remain in housing.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, the Concordia and Geary County campuses will be closed to the public until further notice. The closure of the college to the public means that the following areas cannot be accessed: The Library, T-Bird Bookstore, Fitness Center, Arley Bryant Gymnasium, walking track, Thunderville, and Student Union. The T-Bird Café will be open only to students who have a valid meal plan. There will be no Cloud 9 Sunday Buffet until further notice.

“By limiting the number of people on campus, we are practicing the CDC-recommended social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Any event that was scheduled to be held on campus will be canceled or postponed. That information will be updated regularly, and can be found on the college website at www.cloud.edu.

Following the recent statement from the NJCAA that all spring sports be canceled, Cloud is adhering to that rule, and all athletic events will be canceled for the remainder of the semester.

“We are making tough decisions based on thoughtful review of available information, in conjunction with the Cloud County Health Department, Emergency Management, and state and federal agencies to address this rapidly evolving public health issue,” Douglas said.

“The decisions being made prioritize the safety and health of all faculty, staff, students, and the community. These actions are aimed at minimizing the impact of this public health issue. The situation is continually evolving, and future guidance will be provided as new information becomes available.”