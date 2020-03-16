Mitchell County Health Department Open By Appointment Only

Until further notice, the Mitchell County Health Department will be by appointment only.
Walk-in Wednesday will be by appointment only. We will still have hours of 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. available on Wednesday.
We are doing this to spread out appointments and people’s exposure to one another.
We as a health department are doing our part in thoroughly cleaning between each visit and monitoring any visitors that come. If you have a fever or not feeling well, please call us rather than coming in. (785) 738-5175.
