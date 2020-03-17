Solomon Valley Cinema Setting Attendance Limits

By
Derek Nester
-

Due to regulations set by public health officials, Solomon Valley Cinema is limiting admissions to regular showtimes to 50 people per movie. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and will be first come, first serve. It is advised that patrons plan to come early and have all members of your party there, as movies will start early when capacity is reached.

If you have any symptoms of any illness it is advised to not attend any public events.

