Marshall County Offices Open, But Could Close if COVID-19 Detected Locally.

Marshall County, Kansas (March 16, 2020) – During the ongoing period of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Marshall County recommends conducting only necessary county business at this time.

Based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the County is implementing community-based interventions such as social distancing of 4-6 feet to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

County offices in Marysville and the Marshall County Landfill will remain open to the public for the time being but this may be re-evaluated if any positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Marshall County.

Nevertheless, the County encourages people to avoid in-person contact if at all possible in order to comply with health providers’ recommendations for social distancing of 4-6 feet at this critical stage of outbreak.

Call County business offices during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to determine if your business can be conducted over the phone.

Current closings in the community are as follows:

All Marshall County Schools – closed

Marysville Public Library – closed

Blue Rapids Public Library – closed

All Marshall County Nursing Homes/Long Term Care – Closed to visitors

Community Memorial Hospital – limiting visitors

Helvering Center – Agency on Aging – Dining Hall is closed for the next 2 weeks. Box meals are available for pick up at the front door with a reservation made the day before. Transportation is going on as usual and they will still be assisting with income tax preparation but are limiting the people allowed in the hallways.

Alcoholics Anonymous (at the Helvering Center) – cancelled for the next 2 weeks.

Landoll Corporation – Limiting visitors

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) webpage at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus .