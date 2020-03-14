Norton USD 211 Statement Regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

As you are likely aware, there is a growing concern about the COVID-19 (corona) virus. USD 211 Norton Community Schools is closely monitoring this situation through communication with the Norton County Health Department. USD 211 will follow recommendations from the county health department and the state level on school closings. The health and well-being of our community will always be a priority. We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to monitor the health of all students and staff. Our custodial staff will also be diligent about cleaning with products approved for eliminating the COVID-19 virus on surfaces.

At this time, there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should CALL their healthcare provider immediately. Symptoms of the COVID-19 virus may appear 2-14 days after exposure and may include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Preventing the spread of respiratory viruses include the following:
1. Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
2. Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
3. Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
4. Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
6. Stay home when you are sick.

We recommend our patrons to visit the CDC and KDHE websites for the most accurate and up to date information.

We appreciate your help in keeping our school and community healthy!

