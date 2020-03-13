Mitchell Co. Hospital Health Systems Responds To Covid-19 (Coronavirus)

Beloit, Kan. – Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems is closely monitoring the rapid developments in the outbreak of the respiratory illness called COVID-19 (Coronavirus). As of March 13th, there has been six confirmed cases in Kansas with one death. While there are no cases in Mitchell County, the medical staff and hospital administration are monitoring new information daily.

It is critical that MCHHS take necessary precautions to prevent this virus from entering our facility. Protecting our patients’ and residents’ health and safety is our top priority.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended steps to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19. MCHHS has implemented several measures to help prevent the spread of this virus into our facility.

Effective March 14th, 2020, no public access, including immediate family members, will be allowed at Mitchell County Hospital until further notice. While we understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important, we strongly encourage you to not visit the facility at this time. Very rare exceptions may be made in extenuating circumstances for visitors and those will be screened prior to entry.

Outpatients who are scheduled for medical care should access MCHHS through the main entrance and are encouraged to keep appointments unless they are sick or exhibiting flu like symptoms. Patients who have questions should contact the department performing the test or procedure.

Public access to the cafeteria has been suspended until further notice. MCHHS will continue to provide Meals on Wheels.

Thank you for your understanding as we try to protect our patients and residents from COVID-19. “As the virus spreads, the risk to our patients and residents increases. It is crucial for everyone to do their part to help stop the spread of this virus,” said Jeremy Armstrong, CEO at MCHHS. “It is important to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough or sneeze with your sleeve or a tissue, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,” said Armstrong

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit www.cdc.gov or www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.