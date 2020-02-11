Cloud County Earns 2020-2021 “Military Friendly” School Designation

Cloud County Community College announced today that it has earned the 2020-2021 Military Friendly® School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey with 695 earning the designation.

The 2020-­2021 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“We are honored to receive this distinction,” said Dr. Adrian Douglas, Cloud County Community College President. “We are proud to serve our military population and their families, and we work hard to ensure their success both in the classroom and after graduation.”

Military Friendly’s National Director Josh Rosen said, “Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the Military Community as a whole.”

For more information about Cloud County’s student veteran programs, visit Cloud’s website at www.cloud.edu/students/veteranservices.