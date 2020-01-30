Z-96.3 The Lake Is Your Radio Home For Super Bowl LIV

Glen Elder, Kan. – Z-96.3 The Lake, your home for Kansas City Chiefs football in North Central Kansas is now your home for complete game day coverage of Super Bowl LIV.

Join us this Sunday, as we kick off our game day coverage with the Super Bowl Preview show at 1:00 p.m. This preview show from WestwoodOne Sports will pack in everything you need to know about the big game, including player interviews and national analysis of the contest.

Stay tuned to Z-96.3 The Lake at 3:00 p.m. as we join the Chiefs Radio Network crew to get the inside scoop on the biggest game for the Kansas City Chiefs in 50 years. Play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, along with Kendall Gammon will breakdown the game with insight from sideline reporter B.J. Kissel. Following that will be an exclusive interview with Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, as he prepares the team for the game live from the locker room.

Game day coverage from WestwoodOne will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by kickoff of Super Bowl LIV at 5:30 p.m., right here on Z-96.3 The Lake.

The former Voice of the Chiefs Kevin Harlan will have the play-by-play call, with Kurt Warner the game analyst. Gene Steratore will provide insight on the rules of the game, and sideline reporters Tony Boselli and Laura Okmin will have the insight from both he Chiefs and 49ers.

Halftime will be hosted by Jim Gray. Other contributors to the broadcast will be New England Quarterback Tom Brady, as well as Larry Fitzgerald and Scott Graham.

Following the national broadcast from WestwoodOne Sports, we will rejoin the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network for postgame to hear exclusive player interviews from the locker room, a one-on-one interview with Andy Reid, and the coach and player postgame press conferences live.

1:00 PM – Super Bowl Preview Show

3:00 PM – Chiefs Radio Network Pregame Show

4:00 PM – Super Bowl LIV Pregame Show

5:30 PM – Super Bowl LIV Broadcast

*9:30 PM – Chiefs Radio Network Postgame Show

*Postgame start time is approximate due to game length and trophy presentation length.