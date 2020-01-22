SCC Board Appoints Tim Cerveny To Fill Vacant At-Large Seat

Lincoln, NE (Jan. 22, 2020) – The Southeast Community College Board of Governors, during a special meeting Jan. 21 in York, unanimously appointed Tim Cerveny of Wilber to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Board.

Board members Bob Feit and Ed Price were absent from the meeting.

Cerveny, who graduated from SCC in December 1991 with a degree in Electromechanical Technology, will be sworn in during the Board’s Feb. 18 meeting in Lincoln. His term ends in mid-January 2021. The Board’s at-large seat was vacated last November upon the death of Steven Ottmann.

“I saw this as a new opportunity to give back,” Cerveny told the Board during his open-meeting interview. “This looks like something I’d like to do.”

Cerveny was one of four candidates selected for interviews from a pool of 31 applicants. Other finalists interviewed were Jeanne Stec of Crete, Chad Aldrich of Wahoo and Keith Muller of Wilber. Each of the four finalists was asked the same seven questions by Board Chairperson Nancy Seim. After interviews were completed the Board deliberated before voting 8-0 in favor of Cerveny.

Cerveny, manager of resources and transmission at NMPP Energy in Lincoln, grew up on a farm outside of Clatonia and worked as a welder in high school. He secured a job with Nebraska Public Power District before graduating from SCC. During his 13 years at NPPD, Cerveny held a management position, was involved in the building of a Beatrice power station, and then took a non-management position with the company. He began working at NMPP Energy in June 2016.

Cerveny earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Bellevue University in 2013.

“I’m not an accountant, but I have worked with large budgets and understand how to fund projects,” Cerveny said. “I am familiar with SCC’s campuses and some of Milford’s instructional staff.”

Cerveny will take the oath of office on Feb. 18, 2020.