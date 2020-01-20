Upsets Mark Day 2 of the 2020 Twin Valley League Tournament – 1/20/20

By
Derek Nester
-

UPDATED GIRLS BRACKET | UPDATED BOYS BRACKET

GIRLS – Monday 1/20
4.) Centralia 56, 5.) Blue Valley 44
8.) Frankfort 44, 1.) Hanover 41
3.) Valley Heights 48, 6.) Doniphan West 30
7.) Washington Co. 49, 2.) Clifton-Clyde 40

BOYS – Monday 1/20
6.) Axtell 48, 3.) Washington Co. 47
5.) Frankfort 58, 4.) Clifton-Clyde 53
7.) Hanover 56, 2.) Centralia 49
8.) Valley Heights 48, 1.) Blue Valley 37

