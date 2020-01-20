Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/13/20

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with the David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Steve Boyda of Marysviile and Tom Holle were present to observe the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:57 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the January 6, 2020 meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home City Sewer bills as presented to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy

Service at 2 lift station 200 Benjamin & 408 E 3rd, Home, KS $129.61

United States Treasury – 4th quarter 911 taxes $172.12

Mason Tax & Accounting – 4th quarter 941 & W2s $ 35.00

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Huber & Associates, Inc., Jefferson City, MO

For Enterpol Lic & OS Maint

$11,776.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6064

Mail Finance, Dallas, TX

For Lease Agreement (Nov-Feb)

$1,161.78-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6170

Pfizer, Boston, MA

For Vaccine (private)

$9,262.39-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6098

Elizabeth M Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (January 2020)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6123

Dell Marketing, L.P., Dallas, TX

For 3 Computers

$2,869.74-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6063

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the New State Mileage rate effective January 1, 2020 for reimbursement at the rate of 57.5 cents per mile for privately owned automobiles, 54.5 cents per mile for privately owned motorcycle and $1.26 per mile for privately owned airplane. Unanimous.

Marshall County Soil Conservation sent an invitation to their Annual Meeting which will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the American Legion. If anyone is interested, they will need to RSVP to Leslie Holthaus.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Springhill Herefords, LLC for the construction of a 50 x 50 building for cattle processing & storage. The concrete has already been poured so the cost of the concrete will not be included in the rebate value. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For 50 object markers (L) & 100 10 ft U channel posts

$3,347.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109031

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that crews stayed busy Friday and over the weekend clearing roads. First part of last week spent hauling rock and the end of the week was hauling salt. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said they are now out of salt. He reported they would be getting 3 loads of salt this week from Kanopolis.

Public Works Administratrator Mike Craig said they did get the tube put in up in the North part of the County by Ivan Bartels, however, they will need to put an extension in as the tube had to be put in so deep.

Commissioner Baier asked if there was a new sand pit going in West of Waterville. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that Nemaha Sand & Gravel is just expanding their current pit. He also reported that there has been some complaint by the neighbor to the South about drilling that has caused issues with their water supply. The County does not have zoning so any drilling permits would more than likely go through the State.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He has nothing further to report regarding the sale of the tax sale property. Mr. Brinegar talked with Reid McGregor with KCAMP regarding the claim. KCAMP and Travelers are coordinating and working on the claim.

REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD OF MARSHALL COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

10:00 a.m. January 13, 2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member, Sandra Wilson Clerk, Steve Boyda, Dan Hargrave, Tom Holle, Sarah Kessinger and Paul Kessinger present.

Emergency Management Director:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reappoint William Schwindamann Jr. as Emergency Management Director for 2020. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reappoint Mike Craig as Public Works Administrator for 2020. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reappoint Vicki S. Rhodes as the County Health Nurse for 2020. Unanimous.

Public Health Officer:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reappoint Dr. John Ryan as the Public Health Officer for 2020. Unanimous.

Investments:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to authorize County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to invest the County’s funds in County Federally insured depositories and State Investment Pool for 2020. Unanimous.

Recycling Coordinator:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reappoint Fred Cohorst as the Recycling Coordinator for 2020. Unanimous.

County Newspaper:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to designate the Frankfort Area News as the official newspaper for 2020 for all publications and notices to be published in Frankfort Area News and Marysville Advocate except the delinquent tax notice. The delinquent tax notice would run in the Advocate only due to the expense of dual publication and the fact the Advocate has the largest circulation to reach delinquent taxpayers. The official county newspaper will be on an every other year rotation. Unanimous.

County Counselor:

David E. Baier moved to reappoint Galloway, Wiegers & Brinegar as the County Counselor for 2020.

Motion died due to lack of a second.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to table the appointment of the a County Counselor for 2020, continue as currently and go out for bids for County Counselor. Unanimous.

Depositories of county funds:

County Treasurer:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to designate the following depositories of the county funds. Unanimous.

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

State Bank of Bern, Axtell, KS

United Bank and Trust, Beattie, KS

First Commerce Bank of Blue Rapids, Blue Rapids, KS

First National Bank, Frankfort, KS

First Heritage Bank, Vermillion, KS

Citizens State Bank, Waterville, KS

Western National Bank, Summerfield, KS

Citizens State Bank & Trust Co, Bremen, KS

County Attorney:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to designate the following depositories of the county funds. Unanimous.

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Sheriff:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to designate the following depositories of county funds. Unanimous.

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Clerk of the District Court:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to designate the following depositories of county funds. Unanimous.

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Agency on Aging:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reappoint Ashley Lyhane as the Agency on Aging Director for 2020. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Barbara Kickhaefer as chairman of the Board of County Commissioners for 2020. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve a $100/month cost of living raise for all employees with the exception of the county commissioners effective January 1, 2020. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to increase the County Treasurer salary by an additional 6% after the cost of living increase effective January 1, 2020 due to the increased responsibilities with the checks and balances that have been implemented for a total amount of $54,441.61. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to increase the County Clerk salary by an additional 6% after the cost of living increase effective January 1, 2020 due to the increased responsibilities with the checks and balances that have been implemented for a total amount of $54,526.36. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to increase the Register of Deeds salary by an additional 3% after the cost of living increase effective January 1, 2020 for a total amount of $46,747.21. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to increase Emergency Management Director salary by an additional 3% after the cost of living increase effective January 1, 2020 for a total amount of $41,715.00. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to increase Public Works Administrator salary by an additional 3% after the cost of living increase effective January 1, 2020 for a total amount of $54,796.00. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to increase County Sheriff salary by an additional 3% after the cost of living increase effective January 1, 2020 for a total amount of $58,648.20. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to increase Agency on Aging Director salary to $44,000 which includes the cost of living increase and approximately 4% effective January 1, 2020. Motion passed 2-1 (Commissioner Kickhaefer voted no).

Keith Bramhall moved to go out for bids for County Counselor contract for the 2020 year to include law firms in the City of Marysville for convenience of location and the need to be available on Mondays. The motion was amended to expand to Marshall County.

Motion died due to lack of a second.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to put out for bids for County Counselor which will include Marshall and adjacent counties with the stipulation that they would be available for Monday. Motion passed 2-1 (Commissioner Baier voted no).

Sheriff Hargrave reported that the Jail Community Meeting on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 will be held at Landoll Lanes beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Ed Henry with Twin Valley Developmental Services presented the Board with the 2020 Contract designating Twin Valley as the Marshall County Service Provider and the Board agrees to pay appropriation in the amount of $55,000 and a contract designating Twin Valley as the Marshall County Community Developmental Disability Organization (CDDO).

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the above 2 contracts as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to appoint Mary Johnson to the Twin Valley Board at the recommendation of Twin Valley Director of Services Ed Henry. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Resolution #20-20-01-13-1 approving Commissioner meetings, payroll due dates, bill paying dates and official holidays for 2020. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall initiated a conversation regarding weather related closing of the Courthouse. The handbook says “Individual Department Heads may excuse one or more of their employees from work due to severe weather in the area of such employee’s residence and along the route such employees would have to travel rendering attendance at work hazardous. Also, the Board of County Commissioners may determine that County offices, which would not be essential if closed on a temporary basis, will be closed. These employees not working due to severe weather under this section shall have the option to use personal time (if any is accrued), to use vacation time, or to take the time without pay for the hours of work they were excused. In the event the closing of the courthouse is ever determined to be necessary because of severe weather, such closing shall be announced on the radio station serving the Marshall County Area. Also, the Sheriff’s Office will be requested to notify the County Clerk’s office who will put a calling tree into effect. Department heads will call the next office and then notify the employees of their offices.”

Ellen Barber with Partnership for Growth met with the Board. Mrs. Barber is representing the City of Summerfield asking for direction or advice. There is a building that is falling down and is a hazard. The building needs to be demolished, however, it has a supporting beam that is also a supporting beam of an adjacent building. The adjacent building owner does not want this removed due to the risk to their building. The City is not getting cooperation from the insurance company for the removal of the building. They are seeking a bid from a professional who deals in difficult removals but say they do not have the funds to pay for this and they are just asking for maybe some directive or advice from the County. The Board recommended contacting the Insurance Commissioners office but do not feel that they can offer any further assistance regarding this.

Mrs. Barber is looking into grants to assist the City with this.

Mrs. Barber gave an update on the Summerfield school project. Heat has been restored to the Summerfield school and the initial 13 towers have been ordered. Americorp will come in and help assemble these first towers.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson discussed with the Board a bill received from Network Computer Solutions in the amount of $843.75 for 6 ¾ hours of labor at the rate of $125/hour that was received by the County Treasurer. Commissioner Kickhaefer feels this is the reduced hourly rate. This statement is for the services provided after the new firewall and anti-virus were installed and the Treasurer’s printers would not print. County Clerk Sandra Wilson feels that this should be discussed with NCS and that since the printers were working fine prior to the installation that maybe fixing of these should be part of the installation service. The Board thought it would be a good idea to have Craig Kilbourn from Network Computer Services come to the next Board meeting to discuss this and talk about the moving forward of Phase 2 and the timeline.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve vouchers as presented and issued manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

The Board received a letter of resignation from Heather Dreith as a rural representative to the NCKL Board due to relocation to Marysville. The Board will need to appoint a new rural representative. County Clerk Sandra Wilson will contact Carol Barta, NCKL assistant director to get further direction regarding a new appointee.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session at 11:52 a.m. for 10 minutes to discuss matters of nonelected personnel with the Board present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:02 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. which will include Department Head Meeting at 10:30 a.m. The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2020 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.