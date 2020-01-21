KBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, along Highway 96 in Rush County.

The Ness County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the crime scene response team (CSRT) responded to investigate.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a Dollar General store in Dighton, Kan. was robbed at gunpoint. A Ness County Sheriff’s deputy observed a blue Dodge Ram pickup matching the description of the vehicle used in the earlier armed robbery and attempted to stop it east of Ness City along Highway 96. The male driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Preliminary information indicates that the deputy pursued the Dodge Ram heading east along Highway 96 into Rush County. Rush County Sheriff’s deputies then deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires on the vehicle. The driver continued traveling for several additional miles, but before his vehicle came to a complete stop, he forced a nearby pickup truck with a cattle trailer off the road. The man then exited the Dodge Ram with a handgun, and attempted to carjack the bystander’s pickup truck. As this was occurring, the Ness County Sheriff’s deputy fired multiple shots, and the subject was struck. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m.

EMS responded to the scene and the man was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive. Authorities are still working to confirm the man’s identity. A female passenger in the Dodge Ram was detained and questioned about the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Rush County Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.