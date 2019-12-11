KBI Investigation Into The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office Leads To Search Warrants

Agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation served search warrants Tuesday at homes in Concordia as well as the Cloud County Law Enforcement Center.

The warrants were part of an investigation into the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a KAKE TV report, the investigation started in June and involves allegations of criminal misconduct against employees of the sheriff’s office.

No details have been released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but spokesperson Melissa Underwood did say that serving warrants were a significant development in this case.