Rock Hills USD 107 Receives Recognition From Kansas State Dept. of Education

Four years ago, the Kansas State Board of Education launched its new vision for education – Kansas leads the world in the success of each student – and identified key outcomes Kansans said they valued. These outcomes include social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, Individual Plan of Study, civic engagement, high school graduation and postsecondary success.

This year, the Kansas State Board of Education announced the launch of the Kansans Can Star Recognition program, designed to recognize districts for success achieved in the individual outcome areas. For this inaugural year of the program, districts are being recognized in the following areas:

Commissioner’s Award: Exceeding predicted postsecondary effectiveness rates

Kansans Can Star Recognition (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Copper) Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Success High School Graduation Postsecondary Effectiveness



USD 107 Rock Hills is pleased to announce that our school district has received recognition in all four recognized areas for the 2019-2020 school year. This year’s recognitions include:

Commissioner’s Award

Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Success: Bronze

Graduation Rate: Bronze

Postsecondary Effectiveness: Bronze

USD 107’s superintendent, Dr. Kari Kephart, states, “It is USD 107’s mission to partner with our communities to provide opportunities for students to become lifelong learners and responsible citizens. It is our community and family partnerships and the dedication of our staff and students that have made these accomplishments possible. We are grateful to receive recognition from the Kansas State Board of Education and the Kansas State Department of Education for our efforts.”