Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/25/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present for the meeting. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:05 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the November 18, 2019 meeting. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For fuel tank (new) #0699W

$1,535.13-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109016

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported the 1990 Ford welding truck has been losing antifreeze. Estimated cost to fix this would be around $3,000. It is the feeling that this truck is not worth putting that type of money into it. Mr. Craig thinks they can get through this last bridge build with it and then possibly start looking for a replacement over the next few months.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the 2011 Backhoe located at the Landfill is getting quite a few hours on it (4300), looking at replacing this Backhoe and then giving it to the Frankfort shop to replace their 1993 backhoe. The Board instructed Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to go out for bids to replace the 2011 Backhoe.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:11 a.m. with the Board, Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present to discusss non-elected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend executive session for 5 minutes for the same reason with the same person’s present. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig recommended to the Board a change in title and an increase of pay to Office Coordinating Supervisor at the rate of $21.44/hr for Sondra Klover as she will be taking on some additional duties with the retirement of Larry Polson and also is overseeing the janitorial position.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig recommended to the Board a promotion for Roy Yungeberg to Public Works Coordinating Supervisor at the rate of $21.44/hr to take the place of retiree Larry Polson.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to change Sondra Klover’s position to Office Coordinating Supervisor at the rate of $21.44/hr and Roy Yungeberg to Public Works Coordinating Supervisor at the rate of $21.44/hr effective December 1, 2019. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He presented a Memorandum of Understanding By and Between the Marshall County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners to allow fees for 2020 renewals collected at the end of December 2019 to be retained for 2020 motor vehicle operations in the Marshall County Treasurer’s office under the terms set forth in the Memorandum of Understanding which is on file in the Clerk’s and Treasurer’s office.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Memorandum of Understanding By and Between the Marshall County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented the Board with a draft of the Victim Impact Statement to be submitted to the Attorney General’s office in regard to the State of Kansas vs. Sonya Stohs, Case #209-CR-74. After some discussion, Mr. Brinegar will make some changes and bring back to the Board for their approval and signatures.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar also discussed the need to move forward with a contract for court appointed attorney. He will get together with County Attorney Meghan Voracek and Judge Angie Hecke and get more details and will bring a recommendation back to the Board in the near future.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig recommended James Joyce to be hired as the custodian at the rate of $15.97/hour. Mr. Craig offered him the position and he has accepted. He will begin employment on December 10, 2019.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve hiring James Joyce for the custodial position at the rate of $15.97/hr with a beginning date of December 10, 2019. Unanimous.

Nick Novelly and Carol McCullough with Reese & Novelly phoned into the meeting to give an update on the status of the audit. They have now received all the information they need to complete the audit. It is their hope to have a preliminary audit report to the Board by Wednesday, November 27, 2019. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker asked how soon we would get the audit transfer information and there was some confusion as to who determines those transfers. Carol did say they will have a list of reclassifications and audit adjustments that will need to be done. She will be emailing the preliminary report to the three commissioners, County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and County Clerk Sandra Wilson for review. The final presentation of the audit has been scheduled for December 9, 2019 at 10:30 by Mr. Novelly.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar re-entered the meeting and presented the Board with the final draft of the Victim Impact Statement.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Victim Impact Statement. Unanimous. This was signed and Mr. Brinegar will submit to the Attorney General’s office.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented bids for a new commercial size food cooler. The current cooler quit last week and it is unable to be repaired.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to purchase a 3 door cooler from Dave’s Hardware, Axtell, KS for the amount of $5,324.00, this will be paid out of the Agency on Aging fund. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane brought back to the Board, upon their request, the amount of money Title IIIC would likely need to get through the 2019 year. She has estimated that she will need $32,000, this will pay December bills and payroll. Ashley is still waiting on her September payment.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of November 25, 2019. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson informed the Board that there was apparently a calculation error on the part of the software company in regards to the tax statements. A patron brought this error to our attention. The total tax calculated IS correct, the mill levies are correct, however, the calculation error showed the incorrect amount of money going to each of the separate entities. When County Clerk Sandra Wilson called the software company, Thomson Reuters, they indeed confirmed that they discovered a calculation error and made the correction but did not inform the County. Therefore, tax statements were mailed out as originally calculated. If any taxpayer would like a reprinted tax statement with the correct distributions, they are welcome to contact the Treasurer’s office.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve Resolution #20-19-11-25-1 to authorize the transfer of $32,000 from County General Fund to Agency on Aging Title IIIC fund. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the letter to be included in payroll checks for those employees affected by the incorrectly coded Health Quest deductions. Unanimous.

Resignation letter was presented from Jami Olmsted as the Franklin Township Treasurer, due to moving out of the township effective November 1, 2019.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the appointment of Rhonda Wassenberg as the Franklin Township Treasurer to fill the vacated position. Unanimous.

The Board will be discussing wage increases and Neighborhood Revitalization Program renewal in the near future.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn the meeting at 11:48 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 2, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m.