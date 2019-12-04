Arson, Stolen Cars Reported In Overnight Crime Spree In Centralia

The Nemaha County Sheriffs office received multiple reports of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property and an Arson in the city of Centralia between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. November 30th.

During that time frame, the Nemaha County Recycling Trailer was set on fire, tires were slashed on a vehicle, 3 separate vehicles were stolen and abandoned, and a window was broken on a residence.

Investigation of these incidents continues, and a total dollar amount for damages is being established. If you have any information that could be of importance to this investigation please contact the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office at 785-336-2311.