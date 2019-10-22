Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/14/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Keith Bramhall as chairman for the meeting as Commissioner David E. Baier is absent. Motion passed 2-0. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:27 a.m. Steve Boyda of Marysville, Kansas joined the meeting to observe at 9:53 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved upon motion of Barbara Kickhaefer, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Reese & Novelly, P.A., Wamego, KS

For Audit Fee

$3,900.00-General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6078

Mail Finance, Dallas, TX

For August-November Lease

$1,161.78-General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6079

Ar-Ex, Marysville, KS

For Shingrix – 3 boxes

$4,239.48-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6049

Elizabeth M Olson, Attorney, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (October 2019)

$2,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6036

GlaxoSmithKline

For Fluarix – 100 boxes (1,000 doses)

$16,340.82-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6048

Sanofi

For Fluzone 13 boxes (130 doses)

$2,125.44-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6047

Kevin M Hill, Hiawatha, KS

For October contract Asst. Attorney

$3,333.33-Asst County Attorney Fund-P.O. #6080

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For Sonic Wall Refresh

$2,898.74-General (Computer) Fund-P.O. #6081

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of October 14, 2019. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate account. Motion passed 2-0.

United States Treasury

3rd Quarter Payroll Taxes

$172.12

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Supervising Coordinator Larry Polson met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchases orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

For labor on steering & parts (RC600M semi trlr)

$1,586.70-Recyclying Fund-P.O. #108995

Wamego Recycling, Wamego, KS

For Pipe, parts & installation of W oil heater (Marysville)

$1,123.03-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108994

Heinen True Value Farm Supplies, Seneca, KS

For 100 ft pails 9/0 cross & side chain & hooks

$2,415.48-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108996

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with 2 bids for the St. Bridget spur bridge replacement.

Husker Steel – $55,473

Oden Enterprises – $49,996.13

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the low bid from Oden Enterprises in the amount of $49,996.13. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig advised the Commissioners that he received a resignation letter from Janitor Jeremy Henderson, effective immediately. Mr. Craig said they have placed an ad for the position.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Supervising Coordinator Larry Polson said they had to close another bridge/culvert over the weekend, this one is located 6th Road & Arrowhead Road in Herkimer Township.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said Purple Wave has a couple of 2007 salt trucks on the auction right now that he is interested in. The auction for these trucks will end tomorrow October 15. Mr. Craig asked if he could put in max amount bids for one or both of the trucks. He asked the Board to give him a max amount of $70,000 to spend on 2 trucks.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve maximum bid of $70,000 to be split between 2 trucks on Purple Wave auction. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session at 9:28 a.m. for 10 minutes for matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with the Board, Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend executive session at 9:38 a.m. for an additional 5 minutes with the same persons present for the same reason. Motion passed 2-0.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He reported that he was finally able to speak with someone regarding a fraudulent charge on the Staples bill. We have been having ongoing issues with Staples requesting payment for these back bills. County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that we are to continue to pay only current charges until this matter is resolved.

Undersheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. He requested step raises for Corrections Officer Jamie Guerrero from Corrections Officer (Probation) at $16.44/hr to Corrections Officer, 1 year at $16.69/hr effective October 1, 2019 AND Derek Martin from Corrections Officer, 4 year at $17.44/hr to Corrections Officer, 5 year at $17.94/hr effective October 1, 2019.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following step raises. Motion passed 2-0.

Jamie Guerrero Corrections Officer (Probation) at $16.44/hr to Corrections Officer, 1 year at $16.69/hr effective 10/1/2019

Derek Martin Corrections Officer, 4 year at $17.44/hr to Corrections Officer, 5 year at $17.94/hr effective 10/1/2019

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session at 10:06 a.m. for 5 minutes with County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker for matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with the Board and herself present. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the recommendation from County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to offer a job to Janet Koch of Axtell, KS beginning at Clerk I Step I at $15.94/hr beginning November 1, 2019 to fill the vacancy of retiree Jonna Hubbard. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order for low bid on bridge package. Motion passed 2-0.

Oden Enterprises, Wahoo, NE

For Conc/steel bridge pkg B#28-B.9

$49,996.13-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108997

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization Applications. Motion passed 2-0.

Brad Broxterman, Axtell, KS for New Commercial Bldg

Craig Polson, Vermillion, KS for 2 bedroom house/dog grooming

Derek Parthemer, Frankfort, KS New home

County Clerk Sandra Wilson asked the Board if Sick Leave could be transferred from Fernando Salcedo of the Sheriff’s Dept. to Danielle Salcedo to be used for maternity leave. The Board feels that maternity leave is not an “emergency” type situation and the handbook states that Sick Leave “Pool” can only be created within a department.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth, Casey Moye and Mark Trumbauer with NextEra Energy met with the Board. The NextEra representatives wanted to meet with the Board to answer any questions they may have as they are in the beginning process of contacting landowners regarding a proposed Wind Farm which will be located in the Southern Tier of the County, mostly the SouthEast portion of Marshall County. Mr. Moye said that they have a staff of wind scientists who first do the studies to find an appropriate area for a wind farm and then they commence connecting with the local officials as well as landowners. The process typically takes about 18 months but the actual construction of the wind farm will take approximately 6 months. They are anticipating 120-130 windmills in the area. It is estimated that there will be 300 to 350 people in the area for those 6 months of construction. After the project is completed, there is a possibility of 15-20 people remaining in the area permanently for operations and maintenance. One of the key differences with NextEra is that they own and operate their own projects. They do not construct the projects and then sell them. They do have several subsidiary companies so landowners may see different names on their leases but these are ALL subsidiaries of NextEra.

Commissioner Bramhall has been asked by constituents if the power will stay local. Mr. Moye said there is a good possibility that the power will stay local but there is no guarantee. The power goes to a grid and then the power is purchased off the grid.

Mark Trumbauer with NextEra said that one of many advantages is that NextEra will build or improve roads, bridges, etc., as needed.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane and RSVP Director Joni Spellmeier met with the Board to present the Grant they have been given from Kansas Health Foundation to fund Alternative Meal Choices for the Elderly which will consist of freezer meals for weekends and holidays. The Grant is in the amount of $25,000. The 2 directors are still working out some of the details but will likely use the Meals on Wheels deliverers to also take the freezer meals on their Thursday route for the upcoming weekend or holiday. This Grant will pay for supplies, equipment and $9,000 of this has been set aside to pay to Agency to help offset unreimbursed costs of Meals on Wheels.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane asked the Board for some guidance on snow removal for the upcoming winter. No decision was made regarding this at this time.

The Board reviewed all the vouchers presented for payment. Commissioner Kickhaefer would like to see a menu for the Sheriff’s office along with an inmate count for the month of September.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:20 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 21 at 8:30 a.m. The Agenda will include the quarterly Department Head Meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m.