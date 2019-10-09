Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Ensembles To Present Fall Concert

The Cloud County Community College music ensembles will present a fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. in Cook Theatre, on the college’s Concordia campus. There is no admission to attend.

The Community Chorale will perform Stars, Songs & Faces, by Jonathan Adams; Siph Amandla, a South African freedom song; The Water is Wide, arranged by Luigi Zaninelli; and Praise! Praise! By George Fredric Handel.

The Concert Band will perform The Thunderer, by John Philip Sousa; For the Beauty of the Earth, arranged by Claude Smith; Marche Diabolique, by Brian Balmages; and From Every Mountainside, a salute to America, arranged by Michael Oare.

The Rolling Thunder Percussion Ensemble will perform Time Travel, by Cassidy Byars; and Paolisal’s March, by Raul Domenech Rubio.

The Jazz Band will perform Autumn Leaves, by Joseph Kosma and Johnny Mercer; Apple Corpse, by Al Cohn; Swing Street, arranged by John Berry; and So What, by Miles Davis.

All ensembles are under the direction of Chris Langsford, Cloud County’s new music instructor. Langsford received a bachelor’s of music in vocal music degree from Washburn University, and his master’s of music in choral conducting from Michigan State University.

For more information, contact Langsford at 785.243.1435, ext. 286, or by email at chris.langsford@cloud.edu.