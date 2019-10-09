Freeze Watches & Warnings Issued For Area Counties

FREEZE WARNING for Gage, Johnson counties in Nebraska.

FREEZE WATCH for Washington county in Kansas.

A freeze warning has been issued for Thursday night into Friday. Cover or bring in sensitive plants. Freezing temperatures are also expected Friday night through Saturday morning for all of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

A cold front is on track to move through the area on Thursday with chances for showers and thunderstorms. There could even be a few snowflakes mix in with the rain across north central Kansas Thursday night. But the big change will be the much colder temperatures behind the front which could be 20 to 30 degrees colder from Thursday to Friday. Gusty northwest winds will make temperatures on Friday feel even colder. The good news is the cold blast looks to be temporary and the weekend is shaping up to be sunny and mild.

Thunderstorms are possible today and again on Thursday as a cold front moves through. There is some potential a few of the storms get strong enough to produce some hail and gusty winds on both days.