Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/30/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 8:47 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m..

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Unanimous.

Chairman Baier presented the Board with a letter from Jason Hemry, Fire Chief for Blue Rapids Rural Fire #7, signed by Sheriff Dan Hargrave & Rural Fire Board #7 Member John Nordquist stating that he has emergency lighting on his vehicle for safety reasons. A Resolution involving emergency lights on private vehicles recently has been approved by the Board of County Commissioners. He is asking the Board for approval to keep the lights on the vehicle.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the emergency lights for Jason Hemry, Fire Chief for Blue Rapids Fire #7 to be compliant with the Resolution and turn in the appropriate information to the County Clerk. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders

Sanofi

For Vaccine

$10,786.94-Health Fund-P.O. #6044

Prisoner Transport Services, LLC

For Inmate transported from Salt Lake City, UT to MS/Co

$1,600.00-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #5981

Concordance

For Supplies

$2,466.12-Health Fund-P.O. #6043

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board. Mr. Craig reported that the CAT Loader’s leveling at the Frankfort shop is broken. He said it can be fixed but would cost around $2,000 to fix it. Discussion was had on the safety of getting this fixed. Verbal approval was given to get the leveling fixed.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that Lance wants to do a demo at Frankfort on the accugrade function that is available on the graders owned by the County. He said he will let the Board know what date this will be and that there would be a lunch served on that date. It will be sometime in October.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session at 9:01 a.m. for 10 minutes for matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with the Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session at 9:11 a.m. for an additional 5 minutes for the same reason with the same person’s present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of the executive session

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve request of Public Works Administrator Mike Craig for a Step Raise for Amy Kraber from Clerk I Step I at 15.73/hr to Clerk 1, Step II at 15.97/hr effective October 1, 2019. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session at 9:31 a.m. for 10 minutes for matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with the Board, County Counselor Coleman Younger and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of the Executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of September 30, 2019. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization Application from Douglas & Mary Pack for the construction of a new home in Blue Rapids, KS. Unanimous.

Sheriff Dan Hargrave, Dave Arteberry with Stifel Nicolaus & Co, Jeff Lane with TreanorHL, Bridget Mallin with Loyd Buiders and Scot Loyd met with the Board to discuss financing options for the proposed jail project. Mr. Arteberry presented a handout with 6 different options for financing.

Option 1 – General Obligation Bonds and if it is over $300,000 would require an election.

Option 2 – The County would create a Public Building Commission. The Public Building Commission would finance the jail by issuing bonds. The County would then enter into a Lease/Purchase agreement with the Public Building Commission. The creation of the Public Building Commission is subject to 60 days publish and protest petition. If this is protested, then there would have to be an election before the Public Building Commission could be created.

Options 3 & 4 – Lease/Purchase options subject to 30 day Notice & Protest period. Benefits are no election & doesn’t count towards county debt limit. These options are subject to the tax lid and would be a bit higher interest.

Options 5 & 6 – Sales tax based. Option 5 is strictly a county wide sales tax which would require a public vote to approve. Option 6 is a sales tax that is established through a State Statute. The County would have to request to the State that Marshall be included in the Statute to receive these sales tax dollars. Bonds would be issued. These bonds would be paid back with the Sales Tax dollars.

The Board feels at this time it is best to put the proposed jail project on hold until Spring. This would allow them to finalize financing for the project. Jeff Lane with TreanorHL felt that at this time of year, it is best to put off until Spring. This will also give time to be proactive on presenting the plans to the public via public meetings. Mr. Lane said TreanorHL would be happy to provide drawings and assist with the public meetings. The project will then have to be sent back out for bids. The Board will likely be making a decision regarding the proposed jail in January sometime to allow for adequate time for bid processing for a possible Spring construction.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session at 11:24 a.m. for 5 minutes for matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session at 11:29 a.m. for an additional 5 minutes for the same reason with the same person’s present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Commissioner Baier left the meeting at 11:35 a.m.

County Sheriff Dan Hargrave, County Attorney Meghan Voracek and Woody Walstrom with Kinsley Mortuary met with the Board to discuss the current forensics services being utilized by the County. Some concerns have been voiced by the local authorities including the local mortuaries and Capital City Mortuaries regarding the timeliness and conditions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to utilize the services of Jackson County, MO for all future forensics autopsies at the recommendation of County Attorney Meghan Voracek and County Sheriff Dan Hargrave. Motion passed 2-0.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She updated the Board on the activities at the Agency. She has applied for a grant through Frontier Farm Credit to go towards short term goals costs. She should hear back from them sometime this month. Mrs. Lyhane also shared with the Board an updated Rider Booklet that is much more user friendly.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane told the Board they would be offering free rides to the American Legion in Marysville on election day which is November 5, 2019 during business hours.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session with County Counselor Jason Brinegar at 11:50 a.m. for 10 minutes to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions in order to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risk. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend executive session at 12:00 p.m. for 5 additional minutes for the same reason with the same person’s present. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:14 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.