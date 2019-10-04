Highland Community College Homecoming Celebration Brings Together Current Students and Alumni

Highland, KS – On Saturday, September 28 Highland held the annual homecoming celebration honoring current students as well as the Golden Grad 50-year class of 1969. In addition, the annual Alumni Awards and Heritage Society inductees were announced at a luncheon prior to the football game where the Scotties took on Iowa Central Community College and won 20-14.

“Golden Grads are a special group as they celebrate 50 years since their attendance at Highland. Often many of these class members haven’t returned to Highland in years and are thrilled to go on a tour of campus and see what’s changed as well as catch-up with old friends. We as staff learn so much from these stories!” Kelly Twombly, Director of Alumni Relations at HCC, noted after interacting with classmates.

This year’s alumni award recipients include:

Alumni Service Award – Paul ‘70 and Linda Crawford of Topeka

This award acknowledges an alum who contributes time, talents, service, and volunteerism to Highland Community College.

Distinguished Alumni – Marj ‘78 (Finuf) Locker of Ludlow, Missouri and Ken ‘70 and Mary (Pauly) ‘70 McCauley of White Cloud, Kansas.

This award is presented to an alum that has made a significant contribution to society and whose accomplishments and career has brought credit to Highland Community College in one or more of the following areas: distinguishing themselves in their career, service to their community, and support of Highland Community College.

Alumni Association Scholarship recipients were also honored at the luncheon. The 2019 recipients include Elizabeth Allenbrand of Wamego, Kansas and Shayna Wilson of Highland, Kansas.

In addition to alumni awards, members were inducted into the Highland Community College Foundation Heritage Society. This group has made plans to support the future needs of the College via estate planning. This year’s inductees include; James R. Clulo, of Valley Falls, Kansas, Matthew Meyer, ’76, of Fairview, Kansas, and Loyal G. Torkelson, ’54, of Leavenworth, Kansas. Bill ‘47 and Edith Shear of Hiawatha, Kansas were inducted posthumously and represented by their nieces, Claudia Kale, Jenny Knudson, and Sharon Stelzer.

2019/20 Scottie Ambassadors were also honored this year at homecoming. Students gathered on the field at half-time of the football games vs. Iowa Central CC. Scottie Ambassadors are the face of Highland and its student body. They serve as a model for prospective students in the admissions process, showing those students what life as a Scottie is like by giving campus tours and sharing their stories and serving at special events.

Ambassadors include: