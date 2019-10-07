Retired City Clerk Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

WICHITA, KAN. – A retired city clerk of Caney, Kan., pleaded guilty today to embezzling city funds, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Carole Sue Coker, 70, Oronogo, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. Coker, who served as city clerk for about 40 years, admitted she took money from payments made to the city in the form of cash and checks.

In some cases, she did not deposit cash payments from customers into the city’s accounts. In other cases, she deposited only a portion of payments made in the form of checks.

In her plea agreement, Coker agreed to pay more than $150,000 in restitution.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 19. She faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.