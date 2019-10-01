Fatality Accident Monday In Washington County

On September 30th the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Morrowville Fire Department, Linn EMS, and KDOT were dispatched 1 mile north of U.S. Highway 36 and Kansas Highway 15 for a fatality accident.

A 1992 International dump truck driven by David Towner, age 77, of Ottawa, KS was northbound on K-15 at mile marker 247.2. Driver of the vehicle lost control, entered east ditch and flipped end over end after traveling down the embankment. Vehicle came to rest on its top in a pasture. The injuries sustained by the driver were fatal.