Pair Of Accidents In Washington County Send Drivers To Hospitals

On September 19th on Railroad Street just northwest of Willow Street in Hollenberg, Danny Bruna, Hanover driving a 2003 Chevrolet was traveling west of Willow Street, turned north onto Railroad Street when he collided with a 2000 Chevrolet driven by Wyatt Jensen, Hollenberg which was traveling south on Railroad Street. Bruna was transported by Hanover EMS to the Hanover Hospital.

On September 16th on Kansas Highway 9 just south of 28th Road Richard Hinkle, Washington, driving a 2004 Peterbilt passed out due to a medical issue and went through a ditch and ended in a bean field owned by Brad Schramm, Hanover. Hinkle was transported by Hanover EMS to the Hanover Hospital.