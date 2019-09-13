Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/9/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Steve Boyda of Marysville and Edgar Pralle of Blue Rapids were present to observe the meeting. Paul Kessinger with The Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:46 a.m.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization application. Unanimous.

Aaron & Kelly Gee, 1230 14th Rd, Marysville, KS – 72’ x 105’ Machinery Shed

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to discuss the negative balance in the Title IIIC ledger. For auditing purposes, the County should not continue to pay vouchers out of an account carrying a negative balance. There continues to be more expenditures than revenue thus causing the account to remain negative. It is the recommendation of County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker to transfer $45K from County General Account to Title IIIC account to try to keep the account in the positive to the end of the year. The balance will be watched monthly and addressed as needed.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to transfer $45,000 from County General to Title IIIC account. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 8:44 a.m. for matters of non-elected personnel with Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For 60”x 40 ft corr metal pipe (1)

$3,942.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108987

Foley Equipment, Park City, KS

For 40 7’ grader bladers; 40 8’ grader blades

$10,742.40-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108988

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed with the Board a bridge that has been washed out in Cleveland Township on Zenith Road. Commissioner Bramhall has been contacted by landowners and has been out to the look at the area. Discussion on solutions and costs of repairs will continue.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a proposal to provide professional engineering services by CES Group, Inc. for preliminary bridge design for the KDOT Low Volume Bridge Replacement Program in the amount of $18,220 (bridge to be determined later). The Low Volume Bridge Replacement Program can be for a bridge less than 50’ in length and will be 90% funded with the County picking up the remaining 10%. Also, if the County would choose to close an existing bridge and take off of inventory then the County could qualify for an additional $50,000 for the project.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the proposal from CES Group, Inc. for preliminary bridge design for the Low Volume Bridge Replacement Program in the amount of $18,220. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that the contractor put in a tube in Rock township near the Windfarm between section 1 and 2 and then was washed out, so the rains continue to slow progress on work.

Edgar Pralle of Blue Rapids was concerned about a bridge in Blue Rapids Township between Section 16 & 17. He is concerned that the previous concrete work done is breaking up underneath and causing boulders and rocks to flow down and be deposited in the creek bed. This will be brought to the attention of Schwab-Eaton for the next bridge inspection.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board to update on the pending insurance claim with KCAMP and re-insurance regarding the former County Clerk Sonya Stohs. There is information needed for the claims that cannot be obtained due to the pending case. Mr. Brinegar said that they are trying to close a loop & get a protective order for the Attorney General to release information to the County for the purposes of completing the claims.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar confirmed that the tax sale is set for September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. He said they will be doing a mock sale this coming week to prepare for the event.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to discuss the Voucher presented for payment from Agency on Aging for US Foods. There was some discussion and Commissioner Kickhaefer emailed Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane for her to bring additional supporting documents regarding meals.

Adam Boyle and Angie Armstrong with Networks Plus made a presentation to the Board regarding ongoing IT Security Services for the County.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board. He presented the extension for Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of September 9, 2019. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. presented the Board with Marshall County 2019 Hazard Mitigation Resolution #20-19-09-09-1 Adopting the Kansas Homeland Security Region K Hazard Mitigation Plan.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Marshall County 2019 Hazard Mitigation Resolution #20-19-09-09-1 Adopting the Kansas Homeland Security Region K Hazard Mitigation Plan. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Kevin M. Hill, Hiawatha, KS

For September 2019 Asst Cty Attorney on CINC cases

$3,333.33-County Attorney Fund-P.O. #6052

Reese & Novelly, P.A., Wamego, KS

For Audit Work (partial)

$5,000.00-General (Commissioners) Fund-P.O. #6053

US Cellular,

For Tower Rental for radios at dispatch

$1,200.00-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6005

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (August 2019)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. 6032

Chad Copeland and Craig Kilbourn with Network Computer Solutions met with the Board to present proposal for IT Security Services for the County.

County Sheriff Dan Hargrave, Undersheriff Tim Ackerman, Josh Walker & Bridget Mallin with Loyd Builders met with the Board to present the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the Marshall County Jail and Administration building following the project bids. Loyd Builders cost for this work is $5,948,766 which includes add alternates and value engineering alternates. Bridget did voice that they were a little disappointed in the bid turnouts but felt the ones they had were competitive. The above cost does not include the engineering fees for TreanorHL nor does it include the soft costs for the jail. Sheriff Hargrave reported that Jeff Lane with TreanorHL will be meeting with the City of Marysville next week to go over the proposed construction and answer any questions. If the Board chooses to move forward with the project, Josh said construction/demolition would begin as soon as possible. Josh Walker with Loyd Builders said that the Board could push the project out and then send out for re-bid. However, the gamble with this is that the bids could continue to come in higher and no guarantee that they will receive any new bidders.

Sheriff Dan Hargrave discussed with the Board the need for a Sick Leave Pool for employees to donate their unused Sick time into. Employee Lee Breaseale is having some medical issues and will be out for an extended period of time. He is using his accumulated time but will be running out, therefore, Sheriff Hargrave asked if other employees from his department could donate Sick leave to the pool for the use of Mr. Breaseale when his personal time runs out.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to establish a Sick Leave Pool for extended medical leave. Unanimous. Sheriff Hargrave was instructed to turn in a complete list of employees donating time to Samantha Jackson, payroll clerk in the Clerk’s office. No time will be allotted to Mr. Breaseale until the complete list is submitted to the Clerk’s office.

David E. Baier moved to contract with Networks Plus for non-recurring costs of $877.50 and then monthly IT services in the amount of $1,919.95. Motion died due to lack of a second.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to move forward with Phase 1 Security & Backup in the amount of $7,764.84 and Phase 2 Network Infrastructure & Email in the amount of $14,700.98. Motion passed 2-1 (Commissioner Baier voted no).

Commissioner Baier left the meeting at 2:00 p.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization application. Motion passed 2-0.

Dexter & Kate Spitsnogle, 1139 Keystone Rd, Marysville, KS – new home.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 2:27 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. which will include the 2020 Marshall County Budget Hearing at 9:00 a.m.