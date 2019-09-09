Topeka Man Charged With Bank Robbery

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Topeka man was charged Thursday with bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

James E. Freeman, 55, Topeka, Kan., is charged with one count of bank robbery. A criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Topeka alleges he robbed U.S. Bank at 719 South Kansas Avenue in Topeka. An affidavit alleges Freeman entered the bank at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. He began striking the counter with his right hand and screaming, “Just give me money,” and “This is a robbery.” He left the bank with cash.

A Topeka police officer responding to the bank robbery call found Freeman walking on 6th Street about a block from the bank. Freeman was holding cash in his hands when he was arrested.

If convicted, Freeman faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Topeka Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.