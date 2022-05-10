Search

Nebraska Man Pleads Guilty to Charge Related to Kansas Bank Robbery

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Nebraska man pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, in February 2021, Cody Deichen, 26, of Hastings, Nebraska, admitted to aiding and abetting in the brandishing and use of a home built .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle during a bank robbery at Guaranty State Bank on South Main Street in Burr Oak, Kansas.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.

The FBI and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Walton is prosecuting the case.

Derek Nester
