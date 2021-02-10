Jewell County Authorities Continue Search For Burr Oak Bank Robbery Suspect

On February 9, 2021 at approximately 9:45 am a white male approximately 6’ tall medium build wearing all black, carrying a black rifle entered the Guaranty State Bank in Burr Oak, KS. The suspect fled into rural Jewell County with an undisclosed amount of money.

It was reported he was driving a silver flatbed that is believed to have been stolen from a Jewell County resident. There was a multi-agency search for the suspect. The suspect is believed to have fled the county.

At 4:52 p.m. the Jewell County Dispatch received a call about a pick up behind some cedar trees near 20 Rd and Ash in North West Jewell County. This was the vehicle we were trying to locate from the robbery earlier in the day. The KBI is processing all evidence at this time.

At this time the suspect has not been located. Agencies involved in the investigation are Jewell County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

There were concerns in the community of a barricade situation in Jewell County. There was not ever barricade situation.

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that assisted yesterday.