Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/3/19

September 3, 2019 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bergkamp Construction has finished work on W Road north of Highway 36. Dennis stated that the county will now double seal the road yet this season.

• Bergkamp Construction is now working on a two mile stretch of 200th Road.

• he would like to move Dustin Boeckman in the Road and Bridge Department to the next step on the pay scale. Commissioners agreed to increase Dustin’s pay from $16.59 per hour to $16.88 per hour on the Truck Driver pay scale effective August 21st.

The board reviewed the minutes from the August 19, 2019 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with Tim Burdiek and Gary Scoby voting aye. Dennis Henry abstained from the vote due to his absence from the August 19th meeting.

The board reviewed the minutes from the August 26, 2019 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans and Seneca Nutrition Center employee Sherry Cardwell came before the board to speak to Commissioners about leasing the dishwashers at the Seneca and Sabetha Nutrition Centers instead of purchasing them. Commissioners advised Diane and Sherry to check with the local schools to see if they lease their dishwashers and through whom.

Emergency Preparedness Report:

Emergency Preparedness Director Russel Lierz advised the board that:

• there was a mandatory evacuation of the trailer park on Snake Road early Friday morning last week. Russel stated that the Seneca Police Department and Seneca Fire Department assisted with evacuating ten residents from their homes. Russel also stated that the Nemaha County Community Building was opened for the displaced residents and that the Red Cross came to assist those residents until they were allowed to return to their homes.

• four to six inches of rain fell in ninety minutes during this same storm Friday morning.

• Highway 187 and Highway 9 were both closed for a few hours Friday morning due to water over the road.

• he will be attending training later today with the Wetmore Fire Department on grain bin rescues.

• he has a meeting with the Sabetha hospital and the Sabetha school district to discuss an upcoming active shooter drill to be held in late October.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of August. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the pay vouchers and warrants for August 2019 as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Gary Scoby signed the CIC Annual Peopleware Agreement for 2019-2020 as presented.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding nine inmates in the jail, but they do have a couple of inmates that need to be picked up at other facilities.

Dr. James Longabaugh came before the board to request a red light permit for a vehicle owned by the City of Sabetha that the recently hired paramedic for the Sabetha EMS will drive to respond to calls in the area.

Chairman Gary Scoby signed add/abate orders as presented.

Lyle Feldkamp and Richard Gress with Gilman Township came before the board to speak to Commissioners about a tube that needs to be replaced located along M Road just south of Highway 36. Mr. Feldkamp and Mr. Gress stated that they will bring this issue to the attention of Road and Bridge Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about the red light permit request received this morning from Sabetha EMS.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Gary Scoby adjourned the meeting at 1:00 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:00 am.