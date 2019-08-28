KBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Salina

SALINE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after an officer involved shooting occurred today in Salina, Kan.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Salina Police Department requested KBI assistance to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 11:30 a.m., a 911 call was received from a resident of 2092 Harold Ave. in Salina, requesting police because they thought someone was injured or dead inside the home.

When officers from the Salina Police Department arrived at the residence, they observed what they believed to be blood on the porch. They entered the residence and attempted to clear the house. On the first floor of the home, police discovered 71-year-old Linda Kromer who had been stabbed to death.

Officers heard noises from the basement and proceeded downstairs. They located a male subject, later identified as Jeremy Connolly, 28, in a basement bedroom where he had barricaded the door with objects. Officers could open the door partially, and saw that Connolly was armed with a large knife. Pepper spray was deployed into the room, and repeated commands were given for him to drop the knife. Connolly advanced toward the officers while still holding the knife. Two officers from the Salina Police Department fired at him, striking Connolly.

At the time of the shooting, five officers were in the basement. No officers were injured in this incident. EMS responded and Connolly was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. EMS pronounced Kromer deceased at the scene. Connolly was Kromer’s step-grandson. Connolly lived at the residence where the shooting took place, and Kromer lived next door.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Saline County Attorney for review. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.