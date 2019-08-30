“Introduction To Bingocize” Topic For September Senior Luncheon

MARYSVILLE – Join Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) for lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, for the monthly Sterling Connection Lunch Bunch. The topic will be an “Introduction to BINGOcize”, presented by CMH Nursing Services staff.

“BINGOcize is a new exercise health and wellness program for seniors we’ll be hosting this fall at CMH,” said Mary Lyhane, RN, trauma department coordinator. “Regular exercise, strength and stamina building are some of the ways we can help reduce the risk of falls, so we’d like to introduce some easy, fun exercises people can do at home from their chairs to take away some of the fear of exercise.”

Bingocize combines the fun and socializing of a game of Bingo with some easy, chair exercises interspersed with play. Bingocize will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the week following next month’s regular Sterling Connection meeting. It will be held at the CMH South Plaza Conference Room at 11 a.m. each week for 10 weeks.

Designed as a health and wellness program for people 50 and older, Sterling Connection members can attend the CMH Lunch Bunch, the hospital’s monthly program series that features a healthy lunch and guest speaker. The luncheon is held the first Wednesday of each month from 12-1 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and costs $5. Please RSVP to Ashley Kracht, director of Public Relations and Marketing, by calling 785-562-2311.

To be added to the Sterling Connection mailing list for notification of future luncheon programs, please contact Kracht at the number above, or by emailing ackracht@cmhcare.org.