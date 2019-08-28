Goodwill Donation Drive Coming To Norton

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska is having a donation drive in Norton, KS beginning at noon on Monday, September 23, 2019 and continuing daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until Friday, September 27, 2019. People living in and the surrounding area can drop off their donations at the Goodwill Donation Trailer parked at Destination Kitchen, 115 W Main, Norton, KS 67654.

Virtually anything in your home or garage that you no longer use is accepted; clothing, household items, shoes, boots, purses, belts, hats, books, computers, printers, monitors and computer accessories can be placed inside the Goodwill trailer. Due to limited storage space, furniture, television and large appliances are not accepted. Tax donation receipts are available at the trailer.

Goodwill appreciates the generosity of the people in your community and surrounding area. Revenue generated through the sale of donated items at Goodwill’s retail stores supports services for people in living in greater Nebraska.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska’s mission is to help people with disabilities or barriers achieve their goals and improve their quality of life. The organization fulfills this mission every day by supporting people to find jobs that match their talents and gifts, teaching skills leading to increased independence, helping people through the process of recovery and empowering people to focus on their strengths and abilities rather than a diagnosis or disability.