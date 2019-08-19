Silver Alert Issued For Missing Kansas City Woman

By
Derek Nester
-

JOHNSON COUNTY – The Overland Park Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas City, Kan. woman.

 The whereabouts of Lila Mertz, 67, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. If you see Mertz, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.

Missing /Endangered 

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in locating Lila Mertz (W/F, 5’6” in height, weighing 140lbs, Gray hair and Blue eyes). The family of Ms. Mertz last spoke to her in late July and reported her missing on August 16th 2019 with the Overland Park Police Department. Ms. Mertz resides in Kansas City, Kansas in the 1600 block of N 63rd Pl. Ms. Mertz vehicle, a gold 2000 Toyota Camry was last seen on August 8th 2019 near 39th Street and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri. Ms. Mertz Kansas license tag is 423 GCH. Ms. Mertz needs her medication and her family is concerned. If you locate Ms. Mertz, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.  

Derek Nester
