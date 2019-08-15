Strong To Severe Storms Forecasted For Area Today & Tonight

A line of showers and storms is moving along the Kansas/Nebraska border late this morning. Most of these storms should stay north of the area, but could still produce gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall in far northeast Kansas.

A complex of strong storms continues to drop southeast into the area late this morning, and could remain strong or possibly become severe over the next few hours. This complex of storms may lay out a lingering boundary across the area, which could serve as a focus for additional storm development. These storms could become severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. A tornado or two are also possible, especially in the early evening. Storms will then congeal into a cluster, tracking southeast across northeast Kansas late this evening. Damaging wind gusts would become a greater hazard overnight.

Severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening as a boundary drops southward into the area. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall are all hazards. Depending upon where storms track overnight will determine where the boundary stalls on Friday, providing the focus for scattered severe storms to redevelop in the late afternoon. All hazards are again possible with severe probabilities currently highest along and south of the Interstate 70 corridor. Storm chances gradually diminish heading towards the weekend.