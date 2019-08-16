A Record-Breaking Year: Donors Contribute $212 Million In Fiscal Year 2019 For Kansas State University

Donations to Kansas State University reached an all-time high in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, with more than $212 million in private gifts through the Kansas State University Foundation.

“This was the most successful fundraising year in K-State history,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “These exceptional fundraising results are fueled by the extraordinary commitment of our donors, whose generosity grows with each passing year. We at the KSU Foundation are proud to inspire and guide that philanthropy to boldly advance the K-State family.”

Of the $212 million raised in fiscal year 2019, donors gave 53% of those dollars through endowed gifts, pledges and deferred gifts, which ensure the long-term prosperity of the university. Giving to the university’s endowment was the highest in five years, and the value of K-State’s long-term investment pool grew to $613.4 million. Endowment growth is key to K-State’s goal of becoming a top 50 public research university by the year 2025, as it directly correlates to the university’s capacity to serve future generations of K-Staters.

“It is an honor to thank all of our donors — alumni, friends, corporate partners, faculty, staff and students — who expressed their support of K-State so generously this year,” K-State President Richard Myers said. “This new milestone in fundraising will have a great impact on students, faculty and facilities at K-State. There’s no question that this level of support from the K-State family will help advance the university this year and for many years to come.”

Other key philanthropic achievements for the 2019 fiscal year included:

Donors established 208 new scholarships, up from 170 the previous year. A total of $47.7 million was raised for scholarships and student success overall, up from $37 million from the previous year.

A record 39 gifts and commitments of $1 million or more were made, totaling more than $129 million.

More than $156 million was raised for academic purposes.

Gift commitments through estate planning, including wills, trusts and annuities reached $72 million.

Fundraising for the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign exceeded the fundraising target of $1.4 billion. The campaign, which surpassed its original $1 billion goal in April 2017, will continue to raise funds for K-State priorities until its scheduled end on June 30, 2020.

“The generosity of K-State’s alumni and friends is truly remarkable,” said Steve Lacy, chairman of the KSU Foundation Board of Directors. “This achievement is a clear statement of support for K-State and its future, and it’s truly inspirational to see the K-State family come together to achieve this landmark year of giving.”

Giving totals for Kansas counties in fiscal year 2019, including number of donors and amount by county are:

County No. of donors Amount Allen 72 $95,584.00 Anderson 64 $18,369.50 Atchison 129 $95,029.50 Barber 51 $16,977.00 Barton 365 $2,025,329.82 Bourbon 43 $13,750.00 Brown 179 $235,887.54 Butler 522 $572,344.14 Chase 41 $17,677.00 Chautauqua 12 $870.00 Cherokee 38 $58,102.36 Cheyenne 23 $8,750.00 Clark 40 $229,949.00 Clay 249 $147,046.49 Cloud 162 $183,167.80 Coffey 101 $111,887.00 Comanche 16 $7,475.00 Cowley 174 $70,071.67 Crawford 114 $162,916.00 Decatur 40 $20,679.35 Dickinson 390 $469,792.99 Doniphan 85 $68,839.97 Douglas 585 $5,841,417.33 Edwards 46 $154,000.00 Elk 12 $4,984.00 Ellis 237 $109,862.81 Ellsworth 90 $260,267.00 Finney 331 $683,089.03 Ford 245 $226,184.00 Franklin 184 $318,840.00 Geary 332 $226,808.84 Gove 37 $38,122.00 Graham 19 $14,932.00 Grant 50 $8,225.00 Gray 87 $112,786.00 Greeley 25 $15,272.00 Greenwood 78 $23,513.00 Hamilton 27 $9,922.50 Harper 36 $16,844.00 Harvey 324 $2,858,595.01 Haskell 47 $20,765.00 Hodgeman 27 $9,700.00 Jackson 160 $49,083.29 Jefferson 190 $56,916.13 Jewell 58 $24,757.98 Johnson 6,661 $9,712,382.53 Kearny 37 $63,504.25 Kingman 75 $35,191.68 Kiowa 42 $17,308.00 Labette 61 $161,897.00 Lane 44 $21,711.00 Leavenworth 375 $119,521.50 Lincoln 52 $22,372.00 Linn 30 $7,564.00 Logan 35 $8,224.00 Lyon 207 $115,461.57 Marion 133 $28,155.00 Marshall 234 $556,353.75 McPherson 434 $225,800.00 Meade 37 $4,338.00 Miami 272 $128,053.48 Mitchell 173 $197,041.25 Montgomery 140 $40,214.00 Morris 142 $1,173,440.00 Morton 15 $870.00 Nemaha 221 $983,232.15 Neosho 71 $1,086,202.00 Ness 53 $70,070.00 Norton 50 $188,174.00 Osage 127 $39,063.00 Osborne 56 $528,967.40 Ottawa 108 $40,827.93 Pawnee 84 $397,926.00 Phillips 112 $952,973.04 Pottawatomie 1,119 $605,053.41 Pratt 152 $217,522.25 Rawlins 40 $6,794.00 Reno 557 $513,524.41 Republic 132 $110,158.00 Rice 105 $117,041.00 Riley 6,444 $14,146,267.07 Rooks 52 $16,692.51 Rush 40 $134,618.07 Russell 75 $76,445.30 Saline 941 $16,365,024.30 Scott 108 $181,557.12 Sedgwick 3,108 $6,312,134.87 Seward 55 $24,398.00 Shawnee 2,081 $4,536,737.56 Sheridan 27 $14,444.50 Sherman 56 $27,035.00 Smith 46 $10,701.00 Stafford 100 $22,456.50 Stanton 23 $3,931.00 Stevens 32 $3,893.00 Sumner 141 $69,082.00 Thomas 124 $130,336.04 Trego 24 $8,215.00 Wabaunsee 190 $50,155.54 Wallace 33 $5,765.00 Washington 158 $153,293.00 Wichita 33 $4,944.00 Wilson 44 $28,520.00 Woodson 17 $4,335.00 Wyandotte 396 $92,168.43 TOTAL 32,671 $76,635,464.46

