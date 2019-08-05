Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/29/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall member, Barbara Kickhaefer member and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate was also present for the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Keith Bramhall. Unanimous.

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Associated Environmental, Inc, Manhattan, KS

For KDHE Licensed Removal of 300G Diesel Storage Tank

$3,850.00-Courthouse Building Fund-P.O. #108956

KDOT-Bureau of Local Projects, Topeka, KS

For Pin & Hanger Inspection – County’s Matching Share

$1,100.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108957

Public Works Coordinator Mike Craig reported on the status of ongoing projects throughout the county. He reported that all tubes have been delivered to the respective locations and now waiting on the contractors to do the installation.

Commissioner Kickhaefer brought to the Board further discussion regarding the Local Consult Meetings being held on August 19th & 26th for the funding of major projects through 2025. It was the consensus of the Board that a letter be drafted by County Counselor Jason Brinegar to express concerns for safety regarding the junction of Hwys 36 & 99 and also Hwys 77 & 24 (in Riley Co) and signed by the Board.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He reported the tax sale is set for August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. inside the front doors of the courthouse. The tax sale requires publication in the newspaper for 3 consecutive weeks and then the hearing has to be held 7-14 days after the 3rd publication.

The Board asked County Counselor Jason Brinegar to draft a letter to Kansas Department of Transportation regarding the safety improvements to US Highway 36 and Kansas Highway 99 intersection in Marshall County and US Highways 77 and 24 intersection in Riley County.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that himself and County Clerk Sandra Wilson are working on an updated Policy and Procedure for Kansas Open Records Act – KORA. Once this is created and finalized, it will be brought to the Board for approval.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that this week he and County Clerk Sandra Wilson will begin working on the KCAMP and reinsurance claims.

Larry Sharp, Service Representative for KCAMP insurance met with the Board. Mr. Sharp presented the Board with several Risk Management Services available through the KCAMP membership that could be utilized by the County.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson presented the Board with a voucher for approval. After talking with the auditor, it was felt this was the best way to reimburse Dianah Layman for health care premiums that were withheld from her wages. Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the voucher in the amount of $361.83. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer brought discussion to the Board regarding the recent IT Audit performed by Network Computer Solutions. Commissioner Kickhaefer has worked with Chad Copeland of NCS to come up with a Specification Sheet to send out for bids on retaining an IT company to implement safe and secure IT for the County. The Board asked County Clerk Sandra Wilson to call Networks Plus, Home, KS to see if they are interested in bidding the project.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For Share of 4-County Budget

$542.80-District Court Fund-P.O. #6029

GSK, Atlanta, GA

For 10 Shingrix vaccines

$1,413.20-Health Department Fund-P.O. #5904

GSK, Atlanta, GA

For Vaccine

$1,384.94-Health Department Fund-P.O. #5903

CDW Government, Chicago, IL

For Lexmark printer & accessories

$3,143.92-Clerk Tech Fund/Treas Tech Fund-P.O. #6028

The Board was presented with an Extension to Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 from the May 20, 2019 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency in Marshall County, Kansas.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to Extend Resolution #20-19-05-20-1 Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the week of July 29, 2019. Commissioner Bramhall stepped out of the meeting but stepped back in in time to vote. Unanimous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson discussed with the Board a recent Neighborhood Revitalization application that was received. The applicant has a current active application. The plan states that they can only have one application per parcel. Therefore, the Clerk’s office will notify the patron to see which application they wish to move forward with. Also, there was a Neighborhood Revitalization rebate check that was processed and sent out using the incorrect valuation class, therefore, the rebate sent was higher than it should have been. County Clerk Sandra Wilson was instructed to continue to try to get ahold of the taxpayer to get the issue resolved. The Board will take action on this once the taxpayer has been notified.

The Board asked Register of Deeds Martha Roesch to join the meeting. After County Counselor Jason Brinegar did some research and upon his advice that they should not overturn a prior governing body decision, the Board informed Mrs. Roesch that they could not go back and pay her for the accumulated vacation pay. The Board thanked her for her continued service to the County and wanted her to know how much her dedication to the job means to them.

The Board briefly discussed the 2020 Budget. Mr. Bramhall suggested that they allot $25,000 to Marshall County Partnership for Growth for the upcoming budget year as well as revisit the proposal by Commissioner Baier to implement an Economic Development Startup Rebate program in the amount of $20,000 for up to $4,000 to be reimbursed to Five (5) successful applicants. The successful applicant must present the invoice and proof of payment prior to receiving reimbursement from the County.

Mr. Loyd will be sending corrections and additions to the working document this week and they will have time on Monday, August 5 to work on finalizing the 2020 Budget.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:13 p.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting with be Monday, August 5, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.