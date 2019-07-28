Identities Released In Fatal UTV Accident Near Onaga Sunday

UPDATE:

The identities of 3 individuals involved in a fatal UTV accident near Onaga have been identified as Brad Martin, age 55, of Onaga who passed away, as well as Tony Kuehl, 49, of Hoyt and Preston Simmons, 37, of Onaga. Kuehl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries from the accident. Simmons was treated at the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

A utility vehicle accident north of Onaga Sunday morning has taken a life and caused serious injuries to another.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred about 5 a.m. on Onaga Road, just north of Onaga. The UTV rolled over.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the accident, with no further information available.