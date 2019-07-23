Fatality Accident Discovered Near Blue Rapids Sunday

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

A fatality accident was discovered in Marshall County south of Blue Rapids Sunday morning, claiming the life of 30-year-old Whitney Andersen of Waterville.

A passerby notified authorities shortly after 9 a.m., near the intersection of Aztec and 11th Road, that a vehicle was overturned in the ditch. The driver was the lone occupant and was dead at the scene.

Viewing is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, with visitation between 6 and 8 p.m, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waterville.