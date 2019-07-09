Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Sterling Woman

RICE COUNTY – The Rice County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Sterling woman.

The whereabouts of Vonita Renae Colle, 87, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Colle has dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was last seen near 2400 Ave. X in Sterling, Kan.

If you see Colle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 257-2363.

RICE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE

On July 8, 2019, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an 87-year-old white female Vonita Renae Colle. She is 5 ft., 5 in tall, weighs 115 lbs., with silver hair, and blue eyes. She has Dementia and Alzheimer’s and is missing from her residence at 2400 Ave X, Sterling, KS 67579. She is wearing Men’s Black Pants, Red Collared Under-Shirt, Black T-Shirt, Navy Sweatshirt and Green Tennis Shoes. Individual is missing her front top two teeth. Unknown direction of travel. Individual possibly on foot. The incident is still under investigation by Rice County Sheriff’s Office. If located contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 620-257-2363.