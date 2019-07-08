BREAKING: Body of Homicide Victim Located Outside Fairbury

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office News Release

On July 7th, 2019, two subjects were arrested as persons of interest in the possible homicide of an adult male at Crystal Springs Park.

They were 25-year old Jerry Gilbert and 21-year old Caitlin Grable.

Investigators interviewed the two subjects into the evening hours.

At approximately 4 am, Monday morning, Jerry Gilbert led investigators to the deceased body of an adult male.

The scene was processed and the body was recovered and transported to Douglas County Coroner’s Office for an Autopsy on Wednesday morning.

Upon a positive identification of the victim and notification of next of kin, his name will be released.

Gilbert is being held on 2nd Degree Murder, Use of a weapon to commit a felony, Felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and Improper disposal of human remains. A bond has not been set and a first appearance is pending.

Grable is being held on Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder, Possession of Controlled Substance, Assault, Tampering with Evidence. Bond has not been set and a first appearance is pending.

The Silver Honda with Texas plates CVZ4221 has been recovered. The public is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 402-729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol 402-471-4545 if they have any information on this ongoing investigation.