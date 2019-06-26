Authorities Continue To Follow Leads in Heimer Murder Case

SALINE COUNTY – On June 25, 2016, 57-year-old Lori Heimer was found deceased in her home in rural Saline County. Investigators from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office have followed hundreds of leads in an effort to hold Heimer’s attacker accountable. On the anniversary of her murder, the investigation is active and ongoing, but the case remains unsolved.

At the time of her death, Heimer operated Lori’s Poodle Patch, a dog breeding business, from her home in Assaria, Kan. Authorities continue to seek information from anyone who had contact with Heimer through this dog business, in the month of June 2016.

Anyone with information about the death of Lori Heimer is urged to contact 1-800-KS-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.