Summertime Temperatures Return; Heat Index Near 100

By
Derek Nester
-

Warmer weather will build into the area today and into the weekend. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s each afternoon with heat index values slightly higher. Friday and the weekend look to be the hottest days with the heat index around 100 degrees. Rain chances will remain low through the forecast period.

