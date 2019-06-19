Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division Artillery Change of Command Set For June 21st

FORT RILEY, Kansas – Fort Riley will bid farewell to current Division Artillery Brigade commander Col. Rory Crooks and welcome incoming commander Col. Timothy Mungie at a change of command ceremony June 21 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the Cavalry Parade Field on Forsyth Avenue.

Col. Mungie was previously assigned as a U.S. Army War College Fellow at Carlisle Barracks in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Col. Crooks assumed command of 1st Infantry Division Artillery Brigade in September 2017. He will be assigned as the Director of Concepts at the Futures and Concepts Center in Fort Eustis, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.