The Sylvan-Lucas Mustangs had a solid season in 2018, finishing with a 6-4 record, with two of those losses coming to 8-Man DII State Runner-up Osborne. In fact, the Mustangs were the only team on the west side of the bracket to score more than once on Osborne in the postseason in a 66-20 loss and gave the Bulldogs two of their most physical games of the season.

The Mustangs had many impressive wins throughout the season, including a 44-0 Cross-District playoff victory over Wallace County. Leading the way for Sylvan-Lucas this season were two players that will suit up for the DII West squad in this Saturday’s 8-Man All-Star Game. Tyler Barrientes and Sam Princ will be on the field playing and their head coach Ben Labertew is an assistant.

Barrientes follows in the footsteps of his brother Paul who played in the game in 2013. Tyler was an honorable mention All-State LB this past season, was named to the Hays Daily News All-Area team as an honorable mention pick and was also an 8-Man DII District 5 1st Team LB. Barrientes is excited to play with Princ and for Labertew one final time.

Princ was a key factor on a physical offensive line that allowed Sylvan-Lucas to have success in their triple option offense. He also made an impact on the defensive line. Sam was an honorable mention All-State lineman and also a 1st Team All-District 5 pick in 8-Man DII at both OL and DL. Princ also discussed what it means to play in the game and be a part of the Sylvan-Lucas contingent.

Ben Labertew has been the coach for Sylvan-Lucas the past seven seasons, compiling a 35-31 record in that time. However, in the past three seasons, the Mustangs have gone 20-9 thanks in large part to the play of the likes of Barrientes and Princ. Labertew has always had great things to say about this group of quiet leaders. He is elated to have one last opportunity to coach them and feels this is a special year to coach as he is on the staff with Northern Valley’s Chuck Fessenden who is the DII West head coach this season.

See the Sylvan-Lucas Mustangs group of all-stars in the 8-Man DII All-Star Game this Saturday morning at Trojan Field in Beloit at 10:00. If you are unable to attend the game, fans can tune in on KD Country 94 and online at 8manallstars.com on the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m.